Centaurus High Physics Club tackles space plane payload project

Students in the Physics Club at Lafayette’s Centaurus High School are taking on an ambitious, long-term project with a goal of contributing to climate change research in an under-observed part of the atmosphere.

The Physics Club submitted a proposal for Dawn Aerospace’s “Paint Your Plane” competition in 2020, winning the opportunity to build a payload for the New Zealand company’s space plane.

The club is focusing its research on direct sampling and analyzing the mesosphere, an upper layer of the atmosphere, where there have been few observations because of the specialized aircraft and instrumentation needed to sample air at that altitude.

“It’s a challenging project for sure,” said Physics Club co-president Hannah Floyd, a junior. “We’re trying to figure out all the different parts and how they go together. We get to collaborate with a lot of research scientists. We’re all kids who love STEM, and we’re contributing to science research. It’s exciting.”

The Physics Club is partnering with local research scientists at a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration laboratory, as well as with a mentor from Ball Aerospace, Nate Showalter.

Showalter said he’s encouraging the students to be curious and creative as they work through the project’s many challenges.

“There’s more than one way to solve a problem,” he said. “I’m excited to see what happens. It’s a pretty exciting project.”

The students hope to collect an air sample at an altitude between 60 and 80 km to calculate levels of greenhouse gas, which could help to determine how long the gasses reside in the mesosphere. They’re working to design a measurement system, then will analyze and interpret the collected air samples with help from area scientists.

Kimberly Becker, the Physics Club’s faculty sponsor and a physics and chemistry teacher, said the club met remotely last school year, working on planning the project. Students started meeting in person again during the summer. The project is expected to take at least two school years to complete.

Floyd and club co-president Stella Payne, a senior, said work on the project ramped up at the in-person summer meetings with about 10 students participating. Now that the school year has started, the club’s membership has grown to about 25 students.

“We love this kind of stuff,” Payne said, noting most of the club’s members are also in the school’s engineering program. “We’ve already gotten a lot done.”

Students are working in three main areas: air intake, data analysis and engineering. For air intake, they tested an air pump donated by a Broomfield company, but a resin used in the air pump produced its own greenhouse gasses, forcing them to scrap it or risk contaminating their air sample. The students recently talked online with two NOAA research scientists about the pump failure.

Senior Liam Jenner said the challenge is the air is so thin in the mesosphere that it’s difficult to pull enough air into the canister.

“It’s really hard to compress it and get enough air for a sample,” he said.

The two NOAA scientists, Bianca Baier and Isaac Vimont, said they and some of their colleagues agreed to work with the students because they’re interested in greenhouse gas research and want to encourage young people to go into climate science.

“It’s a unique opportunity,” Vimont said. “It’s really hard to take samples in the mesosphere. We’re excited to see the students solve the challenges.”

The club’s data analysis group is looking at “huge amounts” of satellite data from NASA to provide a comparison for the data they’re hoping to collect. The engineering group is figuring out how to get all the components to work together and fit in a 10-by-10-by-30-cm box that can’t weigh more than 4 kg, or a little less than 9 pounds.

“It’s very small,” Payne said. “That is one of the biggest challenges.”

The group recently built a small wood box to give them a better idea of the scale, while another student used a 3D printer to create a sample air collection canister. They’re also planning to start a fundraising campaign this winter, as well as to appeal to local companies to donate the instruments they will need.

While the project requires a lot of extra work and determination to overcome setbacks, students in the club said they’re excited to contribute to climate change research.

“It’s kind of cool that we’re doing something new, and it’s by high school students,” Jenner said.

Added junior Benjamin Ashbaugh, “It’s fun. All this engineering and physics is really interesting. We’ll figure it out.”