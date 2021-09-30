Mary Ann Weideman retires from Boulder city government

Longtime Boulder staff member Mary Ann Weideman retired Thursday after almost three decades of work in city government.

Weideman was hired in 1992 by Boulder’s Planning and Development Services department. She began managing the administrative services team.

According to a city news release, she worked on the SmartRegs project, a 2010 ordinance that requires standard long-term rental housing in Boulder to meet a basic energy efficiency standard.

Later, Weideman became deputy director of that department, leading Boulder as it began exploring the idea of creating its own municipal electric utility. She provided guidance on this effort until November 2020, when voters approved the Xcel franchise and partnership agreement, the release states.

Well before Boulder developed a framework for engaging with its staff, Weideman found her own ways to connect with her colleagues. Communication and Engagement Director Sarah Huntley remembers Weideman hosting coffee drop-ins, complete with table linens and flowers.

Huntley said Weideman’s main goal was to promote inclusivity and the decorations were meant to create a welcoming environment for staff to gather and share.

“That extra touch really epitomizes everything Mary Ann did,” Huntley said.

Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes echoed this, calling Weideman consistently supportive and constructive in providing feedback. Weideman was a mentor for Rhodes and served as the advisor of her capstone thesis project in graduate school.

She said she will never forget advice Weideman gave her years ago. Rhodes’ children were both under 5 and she was struggling to balance time with her family with the duties of her job. Weideman told her to camp more; to spend more time with her children; and to always prioritize her family.

“It was really inspiring to hear that from someone in leadership because the work is so hard,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said she’s tried to instill that same value in her current staff.

After her work in planning, Weideman was appointed assistant city manager for organizational development and led the creation of Boulder’s vision and values statement. Huntley referenced her work developing the city’s vision and values and said she was particularly impressed by Weideman’s push to include all employees in the conversation, not just those in leadership roles.

“She thought there would be much more buy-in of what those values stood for,” Huntley said.

In 2016, Weideman was promoted to deputy city manager, where she coordinated a variety of efforts, including the Living Wage initiative, the communitywide Welcoming and Inclusive Assessment and implementation of the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax.

Although she technically retired in July 2018, Weideman returned part time to help with a number of organizational initiatives.

“Working for the city has been such a huge part of my life,” Weideman stated in the release, adding that she was grateful for the gift of being a public servant in Boulder.