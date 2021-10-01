GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Another defendant in University Hill riot gets probation in plea deal

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Another defendant in the University Hill riot earlier this year has taken a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to probation.

Patrick Benz, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of tampering with a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and $295.89 in restitution, according to online court records.

Prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges, all misdemeanors.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-age people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

According to an affidavit, Benz was identified by people who knew him as the person seen in a video kicking in the windshield of a flipped vehicle.

Police estimated the damage to the windshield was $400, and the damage to the vehicle in total was $11,000.

Benz, who at the time was a University of Colorado Boulder student, is the second defendant to take a plea deal in his case.

As of last week, CU Boulder reported 94 probations and 5 suspensions tied to the riot.

