Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes announces run for Boulder County sheriff

Securing additional funding for mental health resources and promoting equity and diversity are among Dave Hayes’ top priorities if he is elected as Boulder County sheriff in 2022.

Hayes, the Louisville police chief, recently announced his candidacy for the sheriff’s position.

“I had a successful career in municipal law enforcement,” Hayes said. “Joe (Pelle) is term limited and there are some things I would do differently. We’ve got mental health issues that are clearly not funded the way they should be. We have a lot of people doing good work but not much of it is connected together.”

According to a news release, Hayes first joined the Louisville Police Department 42 years ago but later moved to Boulder where he continued to move up in his career and spent time working as a hostage negotiator for the SWAT team in Boulder. In 2014, he rejoined the Louisville department as police chief.

Hayes is running for sheriff against Boulder County sheriff’s Division Chief Curtis Johnson. Both candidates are running under the Democratic ticket to replace longtime Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

Johnson did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication Thursday.

Pelle, who first took office in 2003, won his most recent reelection in 2018 and is finishing up his fifth and final term after electing not to pursue another term limit extension for the sheriff’s office.

Hayes said he wants to promote diversity at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office by hiring not only people of different ethnicities but employing and promoting more women as well.

“I don’t think there is a female over the rank of sergeant in the sheriff’s office,” he said. “Mental health and the jail and equity, diversity and inclusion all need some work.”

Carrie Haverfield, spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said the department has one female commander.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, jails revised their arrest protocol and stopped arresting people for certain crimes. If elected, Hayes said he wants to rethink the way the county’s jail population is managed so people who are charged with a crime are held in custody rather than remaining on the streets.

“I am suggesting that we create a task force, and we ask the people in the know, and my guess is between all of us, we have the wisdom to create a solution,” he said. “We can’t not arrest people who need to be arrested and if they remain in our community it means that victims are still at risk.”

As sheriff, Hayes said he would build a department that listens more to residents — a department focused on community policing.

“I thought I would put some of my skills to work and do more for the county level than the city level,” he said. “For us to be reflective of our community, I think we need to be more reflective of the makeup of Denver not the City of Boulder.”

Hayes’ campaign website is hayesforbouldercountysheriff.com.