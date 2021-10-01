Peace Train: Unilateral sanctions are immoral, criminal and lethal

After pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, President Joe Biden falsely claimed that for the first time in 20 years the U.S. was not at war.

Unfortunately, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan certainly did not end U.S. involvement in wars. For example, in a June 8 letter to Congress regarding a War Powers Report, President Biden indicated that U.S. forces were still active in numerous other countries around the globe. In addition, the U.S. has approximately 800 military bases with about 150,000 soldiers stationed in foreign nations in order to protect, maintain and advance its corporate/banking empire.

Even if U.S. forces and drones were not continuing to terrorize peoples around the world, the U.S. would still be at war, conducting lethal and illegal economic warfare through the use of its unilateral sanctions. The U.S. has widely employed unilateral sanctions since the demise of the Soviet Union. In fact, 39 countries with about one-third of the world’s population are currently sanctioned by the U.S.

To sell its sanctions to the public, the U.S. usually claims a humanitarian reason for imposing sanctions against other nations. The U.S. corporate-controlled media dutifully plays its role in the public relations campaign. In addition, due to media dereliction, the public seldom discovers that the real goal of the sanctions program is often to coerce a change in policy or the overthrow of a government that is not sufficiently subservient to U.S. corporate interests.

Sanctions are often the weapon of choice of the U.S. policy elite. The imposition of sanctions doesn’t require a military intervention and thus it is wrongly viewed as being a peaceful alternative to war. U.S. soldiers don’t get killed and, as a result, the U.S. media and public generally pay little attention to the imposition. In addition, the U.S. public is also kept in the dark about the enormous price civilians in these other nations are paying as a result of the illegal sanctions.

For example, U.N. Special Rapporteur Alfred De Zayas visited Venezuela soon after the imposition of U.S. financial sanctions in 2017.

“Modern-day economic sanctions and blockades are comparable with medieval sieges of towns,” De Zayas wrote. “Twenty-first century sanctions attempt to bring not just a town, but sovereign countries to their knees.”

De Zayas’s report recommended that the International Criminal Court should investigate U.S. sanctions against Venezuela as a crime against humanity.

From an article in medical journal The Lancet on March 18, 2020, the authors wrote about the sanctions against Iran during the COVID crisis:

“Although sanctions do not seem to be physical warfare weapons, they are just as deadly, if not more so. Jeopardising the health of populations for political ends is not only illegal but also barbaric. We should not let history repeat itself; more than half-a-million Iraqi children and nearly 40, 000 Venezuelans were killed as a result of U.N. Security Council and U.S. sanctions in 1994 and 2017–18, respectively.

“The global health community should regard these sanctions as war crimes and seek accountability for those who impose them.”

The performance of the corporate-controlled U.S. media in covering the impact of U.S. sanctions and sanctions in general is appalling.

Alena Douhan, the latest U.N. Special Rapporteur to investigate the situation in Venezuela, wrote a damning report of the impact of the illegal U.S. sanctions. However, most of the U.S. media ignored her report, thus keeping the U.S. public ignorant of the devastation caused by the sanctions. As long as the public, a public that views itself as being moral, is unaware, this U.S. barbarity, cruelty and immorality will continue.