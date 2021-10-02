Longmont and Boulder rally with nation for abortion rights Saturday

Neon-orange capes fluttering in the breeze, organizers of Longmont and Boulder marches led hundreds Saturday in defending reproductive rights.

More than 200 people rallied in both Boulder and Longmont to join a national calling organized by the Women’s March, a women-led movement. The rallies come in the wake of a restrictive Texas abortion law that went into effect last month and an abortion rights rollback effort in Mississippi.

Debbie Pope, CEO of YWCA Boulder County and co-host for the Boulder rally, was among those wearing an orange cape emblazoned with the words “Empower women.” Pope attended the Boulder and Longmont rally to speak.

“I’m not proud of what is happening in this country right now to reverse the rights of women,” Pope said. “2021 has seen more attacks on a woman’s right to make decisions on her life and body since Roe v. Wade was decided.”

Cynthia Molina, Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center CEO, also addressed both crowds. Molina said an overflow in service demand for clinics in states neighboring Texas has led the Boulder County clinic to pick up the slack to help patients.

“Our clinic has essentially turned into a travel agency overnight, trying to figure out all of these different pieces for patients — anything from lodging to food to transportation,” Molina said. “It’s without a doubt overwhelming and disheartening.”

But Molina said the people who are able to travel to a clinic have a privilege that others don’t.

“The state ban in Texas was only another way to systematically oppress an already marginalized and disenfranchised community,” Molina said. “I’m saying this as a woman of color, an immigrant.”

Marchers in Boulder converged about 10 a.m. in front of the Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street. They held signs that read, “Keep your policies off my body,” “Abortion is health care! Forced pregnancy is not!” and “We’re not ovary-reacting. Stay out of our vaginas.”

Boulder residents Tina Boniface, 62, and Carrie Inoshita, 61, stood in the crowd in front of the courthouse Saturday in Boulder.

“I’m exasperated,” Boniface said. “It’s such a backward thing that’s going on. We’re so past this. Women have the right to determine how they want to go about living, including being pregnant or not.”

“For me, reproductive rights are all tied to women’s rights in general and the conditions for women living in the world,” Inoshita said. “To me, there is also a tie to racial equity, because I think about the most impacted. Women of color are going to be the most impacted. The attempt to control women’s rights to reproduce is the tip of the ice berg for an attempt to control women’s lives, period.”

Scanning the crowd Saturday, they noticed it was mostly women there to march, but Inoshita said this isn’t just a problem for women.

“Really, it’s everybody’s issue,” Inoshita said. “You think about all the young boys and young women who are sons and daughters of women — what’s it going to be like for them growing up with a single mom who has no resources? It’s all tied together.”

People marched from the Boulder County Courthouse through downtown Boulder. They chanted, “Women’s rights are human rights” and “My body, my choice.” The march largely drew support from spectators. Some came outside their homes to cheer the protesters on, and others driving by honked and pumped their fists in the air.

Just before noon in Longmont, marchers gathered in Roosevelt Park to join in the calling.

Becky Springer, 46, of Longmont, and Elizabeth Hord, 44, of Longmont, said they were there to fight for the current generation and generations to come.

“It’s about time that women be recognized as a 100% person — an autonomous human,” Springer said.

Hord said, “We’re here for our daughters. It’s your body. That’s why we’re here; our bodies, our choice.”

Vincent Vigil, 45, of Longmont, marched to show his solidarity.

“I’m here because I have two daughters and a wife,” Vigil said. “It shouldn’t be up to anybody what they do with their bodies. I’m here to help support women choosing what they want to do with their own (darn) bodies.”

State Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, joined the Longmont march Saturday and spoke to the crowd gathered at Roosevelt Park. She reminded people that the fight for reproductive rights applies not just to those who identify as women, but also to transgender and nonbinary people.

“It’s important for me as a mom of a nonbinary person to continue to bring the vocabulary back into our discussions so that we’re not just talking about women in a binary sense, that we are considering all people in their reproductive decisions,” McCormick said. “There are trans men and nonbinary people that have uteri.”

Longmont marchers wound through Roosevelt Park and along Main Street on Saturday. They echoed the chants heard in Boulder — and those leading the march also wore flowing capes of neon orange. People driving by honked in apparent support and some rolled down their car windows to capture video of the crowd.

Organizers in Boulder and Longmont said the fight shouldn’t stop with the march. They encouraged people who joined the rally to continue to use their voices to defend people’s reproductive rights.

“The right to access safe and legal abortion is essential to the pursuit of gender and racial justice,” Pope said. “Today is about each one of us making a commitment to continue to take action in this historical fight for our daughters, granddaughters and their granddaughters’ fundamental rights. This is no time to sit on the sidelines. It will take all of us.”