Boulder County crews rescue injured runner on Bear Peak West Ridge Trail

Boulder County crews rescued an injured runner on Bear Peak West Ridge Trail just west of the city Sunday.

According to a release, a 35-year-old woman was running on the trail at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday when she stepped on uneven ground and injured her ankle.

The woman was unable to walk, so rescue crews were called. They provided initial medical care and then put the woman into a beanbag splint and a litter for a technical evacuation to a road access point.

The woman declined additional medical care and was given a courtesy ride to her vehicle.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Fire-Rescue, American Medical Response, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Boulder Open-Space and Mountain Parks all responded to the call.