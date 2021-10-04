CU Regent Jack Kroll will not seek reelection in 2022

University of Colorado Regent Jack Kroll will not seek a second term on the Board of Regents, the university system announced Monday, leaving a third seat up for election in 2022 without a likely incumbent.

Kroll, a Denver Democrat and chair of the board, was elected to represent the 1st Congressional District on the system’s governing board in 2016. Kroll currently works at CU Boulder as associate director of admissions and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from CU Denver.

Kroll has thought about seeking another term on the board off and on during the past year, he said in an interview Monday. The decision was ultimately made by a very small human with a very large hold on his heart — Kroll’s almost-2-year-old daughter, Lucy.

“When you have a little Lucy at home, your priorities kind of shift,” he said.

Kroll acknowledged that a public official citing spending time with family to step away from the spotlight “is totally cliché, but the reality truly is that my daughter is going to be a little girl for only so long, and she really likes spending time with her dad, and one day she won’t like that quite so much,” he said.

Kroll, 32, said he doesn’t have any immediate plans to stay involved with politics, though he wouldn’t rule out coming back to it in the future.

Kroll said he’s proud of the work he and the board have done over the years, from working with former Regent Linda Shoemaker to reign in athletics spending to bringing forward a resolution on social justice and equity in June 2020.

“If you look at that resolution, even though it didn’t pass, we did a lot of things we set out to do in that resolution,” he said, such as securing the Los Seis de Boulder statue as part of the CU Boulder University Libraries’ permanent collection and achieving the Hispanic-Serving Institution designation for CU Denver.

Kroll offered a different perspective on the board as someone who is younger and experienced in finance, Shoemaker said.

“He also has a great sense of humor, which is so important on a board like the Board of Regents where there are a lot of tensions. He could come up with the right quip at the right time to let everyone laugh a little and diffuse the tensions,” she said.

The board’s partisan clashes did not play a part in his decision to step back, Kroll said. He knew what he was getting in to.

“It’s by no means a cake walk. It’s an important duty that I’m very fortunate to be able to fulfill at this stage in my life, and I think I’ve done a lot of good things during my time on the board,” he said.

Denver Democrat Johnnie Nguyen on Monday announced his campaign for the 1st Congressional District seat, according to Colorado Politics, and Denver Democrat Scott Mangino announced his bid for the at-large seat currently held by Republican Heidi Ganahl in May.

Ganahl is running for governor in 2022, and the 4th Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Sue Sharkey is also up for election in 2022. Sharkey is term-limited.