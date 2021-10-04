Fatal altercation in Boulder may have been self-defense, police say

Boulder police said a fatal stabbing in August may have been a case of self-defense, and have turned the investigation over to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

Christopher Eyer, of Jamaica Plain, Mass., died following an altercation on Aug. 20.

According to Boulder police, officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the 700 block of Arapahoe Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and began trying to render aid to Eyer, but he later died at the hospital.

In the ensuing weeks, police conducted an investigation to try and determine what led to the stabbing. According to a release sent Monday, police believe Eyer had been involved in a series of confrontations in the area.

In the first instance, police believe Eyer attacked a guest at a hotel. In the second, he reportedly punched a man and then spit on a woman and choked another. In the third, Eyer reportedly yelled at a man and then attempted to choke and punch him.

Police said after those incidents, Eyer then got into a verbal exchange with two other men he did not know, and then began to chase the men to their apartment.

Investigators believe Eyer and the men then got into a fight at the door of the apartment when one of the men stabbed Eyer with a knife.

Both men cooperated with police and said the stabbing was self-defense, according to the release.

The Boulder Police Department turned the investigation over to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted “due to the complex nature of this case and the attestation of self-defense.”

The release indicated a decision on charges would likely come “within a couple of weeks.”