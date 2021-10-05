Wildlife officials tranquilize mountain lion in central Boulder

Wildlife officials tranquilized and will now relocate a mountain lion that was spotted in Boulder this morning.

Boulder police responded to Adams Circle off of 30th Street at around 8 a.m. today after the lion was spotted napping on a wall.

This mountain lion started his Tuesday hanging out on this wall has been safely tranquilized by @boulderosmp and relocated to another area with fewer humans. The neighborhood around Adams Circle is now clear #Boulder #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/j0Ev7XAHgq — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 5, 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded along with Boulder open space rangers, and they tranquilized the lion at around 9 a.m. and then loaded it into a cage.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said the lion was a young male that was only about 2 years old and had likely just ventured out on its own.

“They’re just trying to find their own place to live,” Clay said.

Clay said there were no reports of the animal getting into trouble, but the location was not an ideal spot for a mountain lion. As a result, the decision was made to dart it and relocate it to northwest Boulder County within the next few hours.

Clay said otherwise, the 100-pound mountain lion was in good health, and officers even spotted what appeared to be a raccoon kill nearby.

“That’s a sign of a successful cat,” Clay said.