Longmont police search for missing teen, ask…

Latest Headlines

Longmont police search for missing teen, ask for public's help

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont police said they are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Monday morning.

Longmont police are asking for the public’s help to find Rebecca, who was last seen Monday morning. (Longmont Police Department / Courtesy photo)

Police said in a Facebook post that Rebecca was last seen when she left for her area high school in southwest Longmont about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Redmond Drive area.

Police said Rebecca did not attend any classes. Police described her as 5’6” in height, 124 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair. Rebecca wears black framed prescription glasses.

She was wearing a sweatshirt and backpack with a Japanese comic.

Anyone who has information that would lead to the current location of Rebecca, is asked to contact the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 9-1-1.

