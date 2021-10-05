Public Health tells Boulder City Council that Boulder County coronavirus cases trending down, but ‘not out of the woods yet’

Although Boulder County’s coronavirus transmission remains high, Boulder County Public Health came to Boulder City Council’s Tuesday meeting armed with good news: The numbers are largely trending in the right direction.

Countywide, Boulder is experiencing a seven-day incidence rate of 127.2 per 100,000 people. This is far better than a few weeks ago, when cases were rising due to the delta variant. Still, Boulder’s epidemiological team remains in “surge response,” wherein the county cannot keep up with contract tracing and case investigations. BCPH Deputy Director Lexi Nolen expects this to change soon.

“The good news is we are almost back to normal, nonsurge response in our epidemiology team,” she said during the Council’s monthly COVID-19 update.

In early September the county public health organization reinstated the indoor mask mandate because of rising case numbers. While Nolen brought good news Tuesday, she noted there are no plans to change the current public health orders in the immediate future.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. We still have some work to do … a little more tracking and some stabilization,” Nolen said.

Further, as the rates begin to decline, Nolen said it’s not uncommon to experience a bumpy road back to “normal,” meaning cases could spike again before beginning a steady decline.

“We will be tracking that pretty closely,” she said.

Children up to 11 years old currently make up the highest cases among age groups in the county, with the age group nearing a seven-day incidence rate of 200 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s on par with the rest of the state, and Nolen noted Boulder County is doing better than most.

“Our kids are taking it pretty hard right now,” Nolen said. “We’re really glad that we have a mask order in place. It’s doing a lot of good protecting them.”

Councilmember Mark Wallach asked whether hospitalizations also were high for that age group. Nolen answered no; there aren’t as many hospitalizations among children as there are among adults, particularly those who are unvaccinated.

She noted that enforcement of the Boulder Valley School District masking mandate hasn’t been as strict as BCPH hoped.

“We’re seeing some cases where parents are sending their kids to school sick, and that can cause an outbreak,” she said. “We’re seeing some schools that are more lenient with exemptions for mask mandates than we would suggest. Those are the places where we’re seeing kids with more cases.”

Later in the evening, the City Council discussed whether it might want to return to meeting in person in council chambers. Initially, the Council planned to return in July, but that was delayed due to technological issues and rising coronavirus cases.

For now, the City Council agreed it would like for its members to meet in person for its final meeting Nov. 9 and then again with the newly elected Council on Nov. 16, where it will decide whether to continue doing so. However, it also agreed to provide a hybrid option for anyone uncomfortable meeting in person, and the Council will continue to monitor changing circumstances as Nov. 9 approaches.

Councilmember Bob Yates asked whether Nolen had any advice as the Council considers a move toward in-person meetings. Nolen referenced the county’s vaccination verification program and said the program team could be of assistance to the city.

“That’s a team that could really support the city in thinking through … what kind of approach would best meet your needs for being able to meet back in real life,” she said.