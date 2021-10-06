GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Bolder Industries raises $80M to scale tire…

Business

Bolder Industries raises $80M to scale tire transformation services

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Bolder Industries Inc., a company that develops processes to convert used tires into carbon black, petrochemicals, steel and power, has raised $80 million in equity financing to accelerate commercial scalability and to invest in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) efforts.

“Our vision is to transform what it means to be a sustainable, environmentally-conscious company and we’re incredibly humbled by the support we’ve gained to do so,” BI CEO Tony Wibbeler said in a statement. “Bolder Industries is scaling at such a speed that enables existing customers to expand their business with us when they want to and new partners can see impact quickly.”

The fundraiser was led by CIM Group and Aravaipa Ventures, according to a BI news release.

“CIM Group’s support of Bolder Industries aids the expansion of its highly regarded programs to reuse what historically was deemed waste. Its approach and products place it at the forefront of sustainable industries which aligns with CIM’s long-standing ESG commitment,” CIM Group principal Avi Shemesh said in the release.

The firm’s flagship product is BolderBlack, which is derived from used tires and scrap rubber and serves as a replacement for traditional carbon black, a compound used to strengthen rubber and colorize plastics.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Expert In Denver Real Estate

    Searching through Denver properties for sale goes a lot better when you work with Fred Smith. Fred brings real knowledge,...
  2. Home Care With Dignity

    Cozy Country Care offers an alternate to out-of-home assisted living. Their qualified nurses, CNAs, and personal caregivers provide home care...
  3. Authentic Chicago Style Hot Dogs

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  4. Buying A Home In Boulder?

    Are you planning on buying a home in Boulder? Patrick Dolan and his team can make your search a pleasure!...
  5. Everyday Liquor Prices 3 To 5 Percent Lower

    Think of Twin Peaks Liquors as your worldwide beer headquarters. You can tour the world with brews from just about...