Boulder Chamber adds two to its team

The Boulder Chamber has added two community leaders to its team, Jill Adler Grano and Carly Hare.

As noted in a press statement, Grano will lead the chamber’s business advocacy and public affairs efforts as the senior director of policy programs. She will be charged with making sure policy leaders understand the importance of a strong economy in advancing the Boulder community’s environmental stewardship, social equity and quality of life goals. She also will serve as the liaison to government bodies in addressing individual business needs.

Grano worked almost three years as the director of community affairs for U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. She will continue to chair Neguse’s Small Business Advisory Council, as a member of his “kitchen cabinet,” and as an adviser on housing policy. She served from 2017 to 2019 on the Boulder City Council.

Hare, who served for five years early in her career as director of programs for the Community Foundation Boulder County, will return to her local roots in a consultant role as the Boulder Chamber’s equity amplification adviser, the chamber statement said. This new opportunity formalizes Hare’s partnership as an adviser to the Boulder Chamber in its strategic internal and external diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Hare also will also serve as a facilitator and planner for the Leadership Fellows program, which the Boulder Chamber operates in partnership with the Community Foundation.

Since her time at the Community Foundation, Hare has led philanthropic efforts on behalf of organizations that help to represent and lift Native Americans, such as the Native American Rights Fund and Native Americans in Philanthropy. She serves as national director for Change Philanthropy, a coalition of philanthropic networks that work to strengthen bridges across funders and communities to advance philanthropic racial equity. Hare will maintain her role at Change Philanthropy while assuming her consulting role with the chamber.

