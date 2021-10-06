Boulder lawn-care startup Sunday raises $50M Series C funding round

Lawn-care startup Sunday has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round.

The round was led by BOND, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Forerunner Ventures and Tusk Ventures.

Sunday — a trade name for This Land Inc. — said it would use the funds to accelerate product lines such as pest control and to help expand its retail footprint nationwide.

Sunday uses machine learning, granular property-level data and aerial imagery to create custom lawn-care plans based on a specific home address. The technology enables it to create a custom lawn-care plan based on climate and pests within a specific ZIP code.

Sunday seeks to help customers reduce use of lawn pesticides by 75,000 pounds and fertilizer waste and potential runoff by 2.5 million pounds by 2022.

“Sunday makes it easy to have a beautiful and healthy yard without toxic chemicals. To reclaim this important space we empower the homeowners who care for it with novel products and a new kind of agtech platform,” Coulter Lewis, Sunday founder and CEO, said in a statement. “With the hard work of our talented team, and support from visionary investors like BOND, we’re creating the future of the American backyard.”

Noah Knauf, general partner at BOND, will join Sunday’s board of directors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sunday, who is building a modern outdoor homecare brand for consumers who want effective and safe products tailored to their own home and yard,” Knauf said.

Sunday has been growing rapidly, announcing a distribution deal with Walmart in March to provide geographically customized lawn-care products at hundreds of Walmart stores.

Sunday raised $19 million in a Series B round announced in December. The latest round takes its total funding to $78.2 million.

