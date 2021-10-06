GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

One person found dead at Eldorado State Park

One person died Wednesday evening at Eldorado State Park.

About 5:45 p.m., Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Rincon Wall at Eldorado State Park. A person at the park called police after they found someone inside the climbing area that appeared to have fallen off a cliff, said Sgt. Vinnie Montez with the sheriff’s office.

Montez said there was rock climbing equipment and shoes that led the passerby to think the person had been climbing and fell.

No additional information was available as of Wednesday night about the person who died. The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Agencies who responded Wednesday include the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Coroner’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Louisville Fire Protection District and Mountain View Fire Rescue District.

