Stantec gets piece of $45M contract

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. nabbed a share of a five-year, $45 million federal contract for architecture and engineering services through the Bureau of Reclamation office in Denver.

Clint Druk, chief of the contracting office for the bureau, said the deal is for “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity” or IDIQ of services — “by far the most common contract” the government awards. The winning bidders often share a total deal, and each specific job is put to bid among the winners, but with a minimum guarantee for each over the contract term.

“Every order involves fair opportunity, but it ends up being moot,” he said. “We want to use these services, and there’s more than enough work.”

Stantec shares the contract with four others: AECOM Technical Services Inc., a Denver affiliate of Los Angeles-based AECOM (NYSE: ACM); HDR Schnabel Reclamation Joint Venture LLC in Denver, a partnership of Omaha-based HDR Inc. and Schnabel Engineering Inc. in Lakewood; CDM Smith; CDM Federal Programs Corp. in Fairfax, Virginia, part of CDM Smith Inc. in Boston; and RJH Consultants Inc. in Englewood.

Druk said federal contracts often include at least one small-business recipient; RJH is the small firm on this deal, defined as having less than $16.5 million in annual revenue.

The Bureau of Reclamation is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior. Stantec’s Broomfield offices are at 370 Interlocken Blvd.

