Boulder Contemporary Dance Fest brings a ‘buffet’ of expressive movement to the stage

Contemporary dance — emotion filled and raw — manages to say a magnitude of things when words are simply not enough.

Laden with narratives that express the personal and political — the heartbreaking and triumphant — this art form has the ability to elicit a number of reactions in viewers.

The fifth annual Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival, founded by choreographer Cindy Brandle, returns to the Dairy Center’s stage Friday.

After last year’s virtual event, eight area companies will perform live at the center’s Gordon Gamm Theater starting at 7:30 p.m.

From stirring works by Nu-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, a Denver-based company focused on healing through the power of art, to captivating narrative pieces by Boulder-based Nosilla Dance Project, the array of powerful content is sure to stay with audiences after performers make their exit.

Since 2005, the Cindy Brandle Dance Company (CBDC) — a group who will also be performing — has been lighting up area stages with dynamic performances that manage to be both cutting-edge and highly athletic.

With subject matter that reflects evolving world events, a CBDC show is one that eloquently transforms timely material into visually captivating productions.

Tickets to the Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival are $11.30-$28.25 and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event is required in order to attend. Masks must also be worn and only 70% of the theater will be filled to ensure some social distancing.

We caught up with Brandle to find out more about how the chaos of 2020 inspired new artistic material, what she hopes attendees take away from the festival’s varied offerings and what new ventures await for her shortly after the festival wraps.

Kalene McCort: What are you most looking forward to about bringing Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival back to the Dairy’s stage?

Cindy Brandle: During the stay-at-home period of the pandemic, I was fortunate to be able to produce two online festivals, which definitely kept me going as an artist and a producer. Though those festivals were lovely and brought together not only local Colorado artists but some from all around the world, they were missing that spark of energy and community connection we achieve while doing a live in-person performance. So, I’m thrilled to have everyone under the same roof and on stage. I adore sitting in the audience and drinking in all of the offerings from this talented group of Front Range artists.

KM: I feel as though the last year provided plenty of emotional fodder for new material. Can we expect to see new work from Cindy Brandle Dance Company inspired by any of the chaos of last year at the fest?

CB: Cindy Brandle Dance Company will present an excerpt from our most recent show, “Project Human,” which we produced in August 2021. “Project Human” was an exercise in resilience, hope, social justice and community. The two sections we have threaded together are “Bodies Deserving of Motion” and “Return to the Ocean.”

It is danced beautifully by five of my company members to an original sound score created by my colleague, Barry Bennett, who is a composer in Chicago. We’ve included small snippets of dance films I created with community artists to represent a larger sense of humanity. So, yes, in creating our work we are always influenced by the events of the unfolding world and “Project Human” was no exception.

KM: What are you hoping attendees take away from the day’s offerings?

CB: It is always my desire that our audiences be entertained and if their minds are provoked — even better. The beauty of bringing together so many different artists for a festival is you get a buffet of what Colorado dance has to offer. We also hope people feel excited about going to theaters again and experiencing a sense of community and support. After nearly 18 months of no work for performing artists, we are doing all we can to keep the event safe for everyone involved.

KM: Are most of these dance companies in the lineup returning festival artists or are you welcoming some brand new additions?

CB: There are eight companies performing this year. Seven of those eight are returning artists and we’ve invited some new kids on the block, JK-CO from Denver to join. We’re welcoming back Evolving Doors Dance, Moraporvida Contemporary Dance, Industrial Dance Alliance, Nosilla Dance Project, Nu-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, VisKosity Dance Collective, and, of course, Cindy Brandle Dance Company. This year’s festival is sure to be full of technical, talented dance artists, inventive choreography and lots of heart and soul on stage.

KM: After BCDF concludes, what can we expect from you next?

CB: That is the question du jour. I am about to embark on a new adventure. My husband, Ashay, and I — along with our Shih Tzu, Sami — will be relocating to New York City on Sunday, just two days after we wrap Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival. The company Ashay works for is located in (New York City). After struggling for months about how to decide on this major life change we finally realized that we didn’t need to make a binary conclusion and have structured — at least until May — a hybrid living situation where we spend time in New York and time in Boulder.

I hope to find work in the dance community and focus a little more on writing. If funding allows and theaters remain open, I will return to Boulder in January to create what will likely be my final show here with the company. The show is titled “Imagine The After,” in which we envision a future ripe with promise, hope, and change and will premiere at the end of March. Stay tuned.