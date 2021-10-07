GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder seats Library District Advisory Committee

Lilian Bucio, a library specialist with Boulder Public Library, places customer orders on shelves where they can come in and find their order quickly on Jan. 12 in Boulder, Colo. (Camera file photo)
Twelve people are now selected to serve on the Library District Advisory Committee, which will help as Boulder Public Library begins the process of library district formation.

The members of the committee are: Alicia Seidle, Annette Dula, Cara Schenkel, Chip, Deborah Read Fowler, Jane Sykes Wilson, Joanna Rosenblum, Joni Teter, Kevin Miller, Michelle Denae Garcia-Morrissey, Miho Shida and Peter Pollock.

Members were selected by the city and Boulder Public Library.

The committee will be responsible for recommending library district boundaries, services the library district will provide, the mill levy amount needed to provide services, engagement methods and key information to share with the community, according to a city news release.

Boulder City Council in May unanimously agreed to move forward with the formation of a district. This move would replace the current system of municipal governance and instead dedicate funding through property taxes and create a separate board of directors to lead the city’s libraries.

However, while the City Council has the authority to form a library district, any new tax would require a vote of the taxpayers.

The Library District Advisory Committee will begin meeting this month with virtual meetings held twice a month for three hours. The meetings will include public comment through the webpage comment form. Comments will be read aloud or summarized, according to the news release.

The committee will create a report that ultimately will be submitted to the city manager and to City Council in January

To learn more and to get updates, visit boulderlibrary.org/library-district/.

