Boulderthon Marathon and Half Marathon to trigger road closures

The Boulderthon Marathon and Half Marathon will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday from the Boulder Reservoir to Pearl Street.

Several roads and trails will be closed for the race. All community members will have access to their homes but may encounter delays and should follow recommended detours.

Boulder road closures include:

47th Street to northbound traffic from the Pleasant View Soccer Fields to Jay Road from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Southbound will remain open.

Pearl Street from 15th Street to 17th Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

15th Street between Lawry Lane and Spruce Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access to the 15th Street Parking Garage will remain open.

14th Street between Walnut and Spruce streets from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The county road closures include:

Niwot Road and Neva Road to westbound traffic from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Eastbound traffic will remain open to allow local access. Lake Valley Estates residents can travel westbound on Neva Road after 10:30 a.m. to access U.S. 36.

North 51st and 55th streets from Jay Road to Niwot Road from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. except to residents, which can access via 47th and Jay Road or 55th and Jay Road. There will be no access from the Diagonal Highway.

Jay Road from Colo. 119 and Diagonal Highway to 47th Street from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Residents can access via 47th and Jay Road. There will be no access from the Diagonal Highway.

Shuttles for registered runners to the start will be provided from Downtown Boulder. The shuttle services will begin at 5:30 a.m. at the Boulder High School parking lot. Runner drop-off via Uber, Lyft, family or friend will also be available at the Boulder Reservoir.

Spectators and participants can park in the Downtown Boulder parking garages. There will be no spectator and participant parking at the Boulder Reservoir on Race Day.

For questions or concerns, email community@boulderthon.org or contact John Holste, Boulder County Special Events Coordinator, at jholste@bouldercounty.org. To view an interactive map of the course, visit bit.ly/3my0j5p.