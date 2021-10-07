Google’s new Nest Renew service developed on technology from Uplight Inc.

Google’s new Nest Renew service, which allows users of the company’s smart thermostat to play a more active role in the battle against climate change, was developed in part on the back of technology built by Boulder-based Uplight Inc.

Uplight’s suite of software gives utilities granular data about how customers consume energy in their homes and businesses and offers ways to reduce their base power demand. It also provides a marketplace for consumers to find rebates and deals on energy-efficient appliances and electric vehicles.

This software, combined with Google’s smart thermostat and the new Nest Renew service, allows users to connect with their electricity utility to determine when the cheapest and cleanest energy is available.

“As Google has been getting into the (clean energy) space, we’ve been working with them to connect energy providers and take some of the utility programs that are available through the Uplight platform and bring them into the Google channel,” Uplight chief innovation officer Jennifer Kinney told BizWest. “We’re partnering with them to bring clean energy offers and programs from the utilities and enabling them into the Nest Renew application.”

Uplight counts major energy providers such as Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL), ConEdison Inc. (NYSE: ED) and Duke Energy Inc. (NYSE: DUK) among its customer base of more than 80 energy providers.

“From a consumer perspective, (Nest Renew customers) not only get the capabilities that exist from the Google offering, but additional offers that might be value-stacked from the utility,” Kinney said. “The utility is able to leverage this channel to expand its clean energy goals.”

Uplight and Nest, which have worked together on past projects, make natural partners, in part due to the companies’ proximity. Google has long maintained an outpost of Nest developers in Boulder.

“We’re always happy to work with partners who are local,” Kinney said. “Quite a few of the partnerships that we have with Google stem from our connections here in Boulder.”

Both Uplight and Google are expanding their local operations.

Earlier this year, Uplight inked a new financing deal from a bloc of investors that values the company at $1.5 billion and began building a new headquarters on Pearl Street.

Nearby, Google is on the verge of moving into its own new Pearl Street digs after the $100 million purchase of roughly 125,000 square feet of office at The Reve, a newly built mixed-use project at 30th and Pearl streets.

In addition to Nest, local Googlers work for an array of business units, including gTech, or Google Technical Services, and product development and engineering for Chrome, Google Maps, GSuite, payments, people operations and advertising. Among Google’s other Boulder operations is subsidiary and health care technology firm Verily Life Sciences.

