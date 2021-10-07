‘Like a family’: Friends, co-workers raise money for nursing assistant with breast cancer

When Eloisa Heyward walked into work at Frasier Meadows, she smiled as she greeted the residents and called out “Good morning, bonitas.”

No matter how long, tiring or arduous her work days were, she loved being able to see and spend time with the residents at the facility.

But now that Heyward is on short-term leave from her job as a certified nursing assistant, residents look to her daughter Geraldine Albornoz, 18, but still ask for Heyward.

“Frasier is like a family to us,” Albornoz said. “They text us and check in on us. Residents ask me for (my mom) and ask how she is doing. Frasier is not the same without her.”

Albornoz works in the activity department at Frasier Meadows in Boulder, and her mom has worked as a CNA at the facility for about 10 years.

In July, Heyward was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer after experiencing severe pain. Initially, her primary care doctor discouraged her from doing a mammogram — a screening that takes an X-ray to examine breasts — because she is only 41 years old, Albornoz said. Eventually the pain became too unbearable and Albornoz went to the emergency room.

“With stage four, there is no recovery,” Albornoz said. “It is treatable, but it is not curable. It broke us into tears because my mom is so young.”

In an effort to help out their former colleague and friend, a group of health care workers are putting together a fundraiser to raise money to support Heyward.

So far, the group has put together about 30 baskets full of items that will be raffled this Saturday during the fundraiser, which will be 4 to 8 p.m. at 1750 Powell St. at the Arapahoe Ridge Clubhouse.

“I am just ecstatic to be supportive of her,” said Kathy Moran, who worked with Heyward for about three years. “She would be there for any one of us at any given moment. She would be the first one helping someone out. I am honored to be part of this.”

Moran said the event started off small, but continued to multiple as more people caught word of the benefit.

“Anything we can do to make a $1 for Eloisa we are on board with it,” she said. “It started off as raffling off a purse.”

Jennifer Turpin, a registered nurse who left Frasier Meadows in May, said she and Heyward grew close during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She is the most kind, giving and compassionate person, and her daughter is the mini-me of her,” she said. “Working together at Frasier brought us together, but even after many have moved on to new jobs, the connection and love for each other remains.”

Even though Heyward has health insurance, the cost of all of the bills and medications she has to take add up, Turpin said. She is hoping the fundraiser can bring in extra money to support Heyward and Albornoz.

“She has dedicated everything she has to take care of others for 10 years, and now it’s time for us to take care of her,” she said.

Albornoz said after the diagnosis, she and her mom struggled with feelings of depression, but the staff or former workers from Frasier Meadows lifted them up.

“We don’t have any family in Colorado, but we do have a family that’s called the Frasier family,” she said. “I think God blessed us with such an amazing group of people.”

Anyone unable to attend the event Saturday can donate to Heyward’s GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/help-support-eloisa.