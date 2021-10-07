GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

One new coronavirus outbreak reported at Boulder assisted-living facility

One coronavirus outbreak has recently been reported at a Boulder assisted-living facility.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment releases its COVID-19 outbreak data every Wednesday.

The outbreak at Sunrise Senior Living in Boulder was determined Oct. 1 and involved two staff cases, according to CDPHE data.

Officials with the assisted-living facility confirmed the cases, and said they are following local and state protocols to protect residents and staff from the virus.

This is the third COVID-19 outbreak reported at Sunrise Senior Living in Boulder, according to CDPHE data.

The first outbreak was determined in Nov. 10, 2020 and involved nine resident cases and 18 staff cases, according to state data. It was resolved Feb. 3.

The second outbreak was determined April 29 and involved three residents and three staff cases, according to CDPHE data. It was resolved May 15.

