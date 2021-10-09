GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the…

News
Health

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder for Oct. 9, 2021

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado case data

Total cases: 688,465

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,996

Total deaths among cases: 7,733

Total hospitalizations: 39,450

Total tested: 3,763,360

Colorado vaccine data

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,803,043

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,491,915

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 2

New diagnostic tests: 88

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed since Aug. 9: 4,467

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 89

More in Health

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Expert In Denver Real Estate

    Searching through Denver properties for sale goes a lot better when you work with Fred Smith. Fred brings real knowledge,...
  2. Home Care With Dignity

    Cozy Country Care offers an alternate to out-of-home assisted living. Their qualified nurses, CNAs, and personal caregivers provide home care...
  3. Authentic Chicago Style Hot Dogs

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  4. Buying A Home In Boulder?

    Are you planning on buying a home in Boulder? Patrick Dolan and his team can make your search a pleasure!...
  5. Everyday Liquor Prices 3 To 5 Percent Lower

    Think of Twin Peaks Liquors as your worldwide beer headquarters. You can tour the world with brews from just about...