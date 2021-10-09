GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Gala Orba withdraws from Boulder Valley School District school board race

Boulder Valley school board candidate Gala Orba announced Saturday she is withdrawing from the race after recently substitute teaching at the district.

“On the campaign trail recently, I dipped my (feet) back into the substitute teaching pool,” Orba wrote in an Instagram post Saturday. “After feeling the pulse of our kids, schools, systems and faculty, I gained new knowledge that I need some time to integrate. I have decided to withdraw from the race.”

Orba declined further comment for this article.

Orba, an innkeeper who plans to open a bed and breakfast in 2022, was running in District B to replace board President Tina Marquis, who is term-limited. Orba was running against Nicole Rajpal and William Hamilton.

In the race, Orba appeared to be mainly self-funded, according to past reporting. She reported $181 in contributions.

Though she lists $250 in nonmonetary contributions for the last two weeks of September, that appears to be her own money that she spent on a website domain, logos and stickers. Altogether, she has spent about $1,600 in those categories.

In her post, Orba said she will run again in 2023. In the meantime, she plans to think through the ideas and proposals she has for the school district. She said it is too soon to implement some of them, and she is not ready to share her findings from working at the district, she wrote in the post.

“Things in our schools have changed since COVID, and things have evolved in this field since I taught and subbed for BVSD back in 2012-14,” she wrote.

