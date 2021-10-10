Boulder City Council: Dan Williams

Name: Dan Williams

Website: DanForBoulder.com

Age: 52

Family: I am married to Mary Faltynski, who runs Boulder County Public Health’s Genesis Program for teen parents. We have two sons, Cassidy (22) and Jonah (20), and our family dog is Yonder (11).

How long have you lived in Boulder: 15 years

Professional background: Civil rights and commercial litigation attorney

Political/community experience: Served on boards of ACLU of Colorado, Growing Gardens, Better Boulder

Education: J.D., Georgetown Law; M.S. public policy and B.A., University of Rochester

Boulder is in the midst of an effort to “reimagine” its police department. What changes might you hope to see?

I hear from many in Boulder who are justifiably concerned about increases in thefts since COVID-19 shutdowns began. We need a police department fully focused on property crime and violent crime. For too long, we’ve asked police to do too much. I believe we should reallocate functions relating to social problems like homelessness and nuisances to social workers and code enforcers, and free police to focus all their time and attention on what they’re trained for: to protect us from violent crime and property crime. We need to double down on accountability because policing has been unequal in Boulder. The city recently put more oversight in place. It will fall to the next Council to ensure sufficient oversight of police officers who commit civil rights violations or fail to police in a fair and just manner.

There has been discussion about providing more services for people experiencing homelessness, particularly those with substance use or mental health disorders. What additional services do you believe are necessary? And what ideas do you have for funding them?

Successful cities are focusing on shelter access. Many here don’t realize that in recent years Boulder has cut its day shelter services, and that until last August, the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless refused to admit people who had lived here less than six months. Those decisions, as well as a severe lack of transitional housing and shelter resources, have had the predictable result that with nowhere inside to be, unhoused people are living outside. We need to provide safe places to shelter so that people are not left to live in parks and underpasses. We can reallocate city funds to pay for much of this, and we should look for state/regional funding to fill the gap. Just as an emergency room is the most expensive place for medical care, freeing police from managing homelessness and nuisances allows for reallocation of funds from the most expensive service provider to an appropriately priced service provider.

Boulder is working to update its climate action plan and intends to adopt more aggressive climate goals. What specific actions would you advocate for in terms of reducing the city’s climate impact?

The climate crisis is an emergency, and we need to treat it that way. We need to lean in to mass transit and safe biking. We need to allow more people in Boulder to live in closer proximity, allowing 15-minute neighborhoods and reduced per-capita carbon emissions. The Sierra Club supports these changes, and I’m honored they have endorsed me.