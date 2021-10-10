Boulder City Council: David Takahashi

Name: David Takahashi

Website: dtakahashi4bouldercouncil.com

Age: 70

Family: A loving wife, two adult daughters and one grandchild

How long have you lived in Boulder: 34 years, includes last nine years here in town

Professional background: software engineering

Political/community experience: Accelerate Neighborhood Climate Action, City of Boulder Net Zero Hero, Boulder.Earth steward, local power advocate, interfaith organizing (Boulder, Denver, Colorado, BoCoVOADvolunteer, internationally), Regenerative Economy organizer, Right Relationship volunteer, Regenerative Recovery Coalition, Colorado Coalition for a Livable Climate, Natural Capitalism Solutions Fellow, Climate Reality Project Leader

Education: B.S. plant biochemistry — San Jose State University

Boulder is in the midst of an effort to “reimagine” its police department. What changes might you hope to see?

I would like to see BPD able to focus on public safety. COVID-19 showed us that life could go on quite well with a more hands-off approach from the police department. I understand that enforcing homeless populations may be a social services domain rather than the police department, so paring scope back to the core competencies and not asking them to draw outside their comfort zones. I hope to move our housing situation to one where first responders can afford to live here and enjoy a living integration of the police force.

There has been discussion about providing more services for people experiencing homelessness, particularly those with substance use or mental health disorders. What additional services do you believe are necessary? And what ideas do you have for funding them?

Homelessness is a regional issue, and funding belongs at the regional level. Having lost a home to wildfire, I am aware that the difference between home security and homelessness is a simple twist of fate and have great empathy for those experiencing homelessness. Across the county, many of the interventions are church-led due to the deep values of charity and compassion. One untapped resource is known as Community Development Financial Institutions, which can harness the funds lending institutions set aside for community development projects.

Boulder is updating its climate action plan and intends to adopt more aggressive climate goals. What specific actions would you advocate for in terms of reducing the city’s climate impact?

The problem I see with the city’s action plan is a lack of public ownership. Without public buy-in, we have a situation where very little is actually accomplished. We are in a declared Code-Red Climate Emergency, and this calls for all hands on deck. Though electricity demand has been decreasing, our natural gas demand has increased.

We are looking at a fuel source that will continue to increase in price (fossil fuels), while we have a fuel source that continues to decrease in price (solar/wind). The city is asking us to depend on system change (the utility) when they are committed to coal until 2039 and natural gas (with the price fluctuations) beyond that.

My platform calls for a pledge to go fossil fuel free or Net Zero by the year 2040. I will have to be working with the utility to change their tune to achieve this. I am counting on leaning on the utility to make electrification and resilient hardening through weatherization more affordable to property owners.