Boulder City Council: Matt Benjamin is ‘wholly different’ candidate second time around

Editor’s note: The Camera is profiling candidates for the five vacant Boulder City Council seats before the Nov. 2 election. Stories about candidates will be published in alphabetical order, and profiles will also be available online at dailycamera.com.

In the four years since his first Boulder City Council run, Matt Benjamin has been busy.

He joined the campaign finance and election reform and stormwater and flood master plan city working groups. He headed the Boulder Coalition, representing a conglomerate of community groups. He led the successful Our Mayor, Our Choice campaign, which allows Boulder voters to elect the mayor through ranked-choice voting.

A lot has happened in those four years. Many of the challenges facing Boulder are different or have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Benjamin’s perspective has changed. And as a candidate, Benjamin would tell people he’s wholly different, too.

“A lot of that just comes from more understanding of the community and greater experience on the issues and how the city works,” he said.

Jessica Benjamin, who runs First Bite Boulder and works on her husband’s campaign, agreed with that assessment. When he ran the first time, she said her husband spent a lot of time introducing himself to the community at large.

“Now it’s more him listening to other people … really listening to their ideas and perspectives,” Jessica said.

In Jessica’s mind, part of what makes her husband a good City Council candidate is the same thing that makes him a great teammate on trivia night: He has an uncanny ability to absorb details and remember information others might forget.

Benjamin, a 39-year-old freelance astronomer and photographer, has lived in Boulder for 21 years. He used to lead the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado Boulder.

On the issues, Benjamin said he’s shifted some too since his first bid in 2017. For example, he’s strengthened his support for the recently passed annexation agreement of the 308-acre CU South site, which allows the city’s South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project to proceed.

Further, he’s spent time digging into housing and homelessness, which remain some of Boulder’s biggest challenges.

He supports piloting programs to provide places for Boulder’s unhoused to go, including a sanctioned campground, hotel vouchers or a tiny home village.

Benjamin also suggested a mobile trailer, such as the one recently deployed in Denver, that provides showers and laundry services to people experiencing homelessness who may not have access to basic hygiene.

If Boulder is adequately supporting its unhoused residents, Benjamin believes banning camping in public spaces makes sense. But he said it’s all about balance.

“If we don’t create a day shelter or a place for (people experiencing homelessness) to go then I don’t think the camping ban can stay in effect because it’s not meeting anybody’s needs,” he said. “We’re just pushing people around and not solving anything with regards to our unhoused.”

Benjamin has been endorsed by the Sierra Club and the Coalition, made up of a number of community groups and individuals, including Better Boulder, Boulder Is for People, Boulder Progressives, Open Boulder, the South Boulder Creek Action Group and United Campus Workers Colorado.

He’s also supported by the four City Council members with additional years guaranteed on the council: Aaron Brockett, Rachel Friend, Junie Joseph and Bob Yates.

As a progressive-backed candidate, Benjamin has drawn some criticism on social media for accepting endorsements from people who do not always align with progressive causes.

However, Benjamin, who ran as an independent in 2017, said he rejects the idea of the binary.

“I have shown that I can work across the aisle and collaborate to get things done in our community,” he said. “If we just write off half of our community, we’re not going to bridge the gap. We’re not going to solve these big problems.”

It’s this perspective that first intrigued Alli Fronzaglia. Fronzaglia is a former member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. She led City Council member Adam Swetlik’s campaign in 2019 and is a part of Benjamin’s team this go-round.

“He’s very firm in his values and beliefs,” she said. “He’s also super-open-minded, and he’s always taking in new information.”

The pair do not agree on every issue, but if he is elected, Fronzaglia said she trusts Benjamin to use data to inform decisions while also considering the perspectives of city staff, community members and his fellow City Council members.

When Benjamin speaks at forums and events, he often sounds polished, what one might expect from a politician. But Fronzaglia said that’s “really, actually who he is.”

“Whether he’s talking about astronomy or our roads, he’s equally passionate and engaged,” she said.

Jan Burton, a former City Council member and Open Boulder board member, worked with Benjamin on the Our Mayor, Our Choice campaign, and she was part of the Coalition working to select this year’s City Council candidate endorsements.

Although there are five open seats, the group couldn’t come to a consensus on a fifth candidate and officially endorsed four: Benjamin, Lauren Folkerts, Nicole Speer and Dan Williams.

In addition to his ardent support for inclusionary housing policies, the CU South annexation project and an aggressive approach to fighting climate change, Burton said Benjamin’s “in-depth experience” with governance and public involvement makes him an ideal candidate.

“He just has a lot of experience in leadership,” she said. “He is ready to be a councilmember.”