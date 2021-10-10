Boulder City Council: Tara Winer

Name: Tara Winer

Website: taraforboulder.com

Age: 63

Family: Husband of 35 years: Robert Winer. Three daughters. One granddaughter with another on the way.

How long have you lived in Boulder: 10 years

Professional background: Small business owner

Political/community experience: Currently on the Boulder Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Downtown Boulder Community Initiatives Board. Formerly served on the Boulder Urban Renewal Authority, the Capital Tax Renewal Advisory Committee and the Chautauqua Access Management Plan Community Working Group.

Education: B.S. in Economics from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Boulder is in the midst of an effort to “reimagine” its police department. What changes might you hope to see?

I envision a BPD that is properly staffed, trained, transparent and collaborative. For complex reasons, police have been placed in situations where they are not the best suited to lead, such as situations involving severe mental illness and/or drug use disorders. BPD can bring in social workers to lead conflict resolution, with police officers serving as backup in case a situation turns violent. This is a template for how Boulder policing can look in the future. The BPD can demonstrate strong leadership through effective anti-bias training, mental health support and accountability. Police Chief Maris Herold is a true reformer who is leading the way.

There has been discussion about providing more services for people experiencing homelessness, particularly those with substance use or mental health disorders. What additional services do you believe are necessary? And what ideas do you have for funding them?

We need to prioritize funding for and expansion of mental health and substance abuse programs. We need to take a strong, coordinated approach to lobby on a regional level for state and federal funding. Two proposed statewide programs to expand inpatient and outpatient care for mental illness and substance abuse would provide key short- and long-term treatment. Long-term outpatient recovery programs (e.g., housing, therapy, medication) are needed to prevent relapse. Both inpatient and outpatient care is costly and needs a steady source of funding. I support efforts to put this funding on the 2022 ballot. We should also look at day programs. Day programs could serve a dual purpose of providing job training or education and at the same time reduce the encampments.

Boulder is working to update its climate action plan and intends to adopt more aggressive climate goals. What specific actions would you advocate for in terms of reducing the city’s climate impact?

The largest cause of excess greenhouse gases is the way we produce electricity. Continuing our commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2030 is of utmost importance. Transportation is another contributor to carbon emissions. We need programs that reduce vehicle miles traveled for in-commuters and residents. Options include increasing access to convenient, net-zero transportation for the general public (e.g., electric public buses, bicycle programs) and working with large employers (e.g., CU, City of Boulder, etc.) to offer shuttle buses and incentivize employees and students to use public transportation and bicycles. Boulder can also lead in carbon sequestration. Some ideas would be protecting and increasing our urban tree canopy, and by choosing agricultural practices that prioritize the removal of excess carbon emissions.