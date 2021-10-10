Boulder Valley School Board District E: Beth Niznik

Name: Beth Niznik

Website URL: bethforbvsd.com

Age: 39

Family: Married and first grader in BVSD

How long have you lived in Boulder: 8 years

Professional background: Research assistant at CU (cognitive neuroscience), special education teacher in Baltimore, 8 years school psychologist (preschool-high school), 3 years student services coordinator (district-level administrative role), currently special education facilitator/mediator with Colorado Department of Education.

Political/community experience: Meals on Wheels, PTA, Alternative Dispute Resolution Board

Education: B.A., psychology, University of Colorado, Summa Cum Laude; M.Ed., educational psychology, University of Washington; M.Ed., educational leadership, University of Washington

What do you think of BVSD’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what would you like to see moving forward?

I am pro-in-person learning because I believe it is overwhelmingly the best place for our kids to learn and have their social-emotional needs met. Accordingly, I support the district’s goal of in-person learning five days per week. I support the district’s partnership with local health experts and continued efforts to follow science. If wearing a mask means my daughter can go to school, then I support in-person learning with layered measures of protection until otherwise directed by health experts.

COVID-19 has created anxiety and profound uncertainty in budgeting and in programming. Moving forward we need to have a good relationship with the state to facilitate seamless support, open communication with teachers and parents to best navigate this together and school board leadership that can be responsive in these unprecedented times.

How can BVSD address achievement gaps for students of color, students from low-income homes and students who are English-language learners?

Equity is at the heart of public education. If you believe, as I do, that public education is the great equalizer, for the common good, then we must focus our work on creating more equitable outcomes for all students. Addressing equity is complex work because it is a cultural shift. The district has made strides in establishing the equity council and in enhanced parent engagement, but we have work to do in examining our own biases, unpacking the source of disproportionate discipline, engaging historically marginalized students, providing extended enrichment opportunities and revamping our bullying policies. We address equity one policy at a time.

What are your priorities for BVSD’s budget?

Enrollment is the major driver of our budget. Fewer kids in schools means less funding with far-reaching implications. Less money means difficult decisions about how to adjust our workforce, increased class sizes and possible school closures. My budget priorities lie in creating a sustainable budget that will allow us to weather these budgetary shortfalls with minimal impact to our workforce, our class sizes and our buildings.

We need to address the staffing shortage. We must attract and retain the most talented and diverse workforce by cultivating a climate that is supportive of professional growth. We need to offer competitive wages for our teachers, support staff and substitute teachers.