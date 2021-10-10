Boulder Valley School Board District E: Kara Awaitha Frost

Name: Kara Awaitha Frost

Website URL: votekarabvsd.com

Age: 46

Family: Married to Aaron for 21 years; 12-year-old son Braden, 10-year-old daughter Emily

How long have you lived in your town? 12 years

Professional background: CU Boulder instructor and supervisor for secondary math education students; 26-year educator teaching math, English as a second language; served as vice president of district teacher’s union.

Political/community experience: Advocate with National Advocates for the Mentally Ill; Kiwanis Volunteer Club

Education: Bachelor’s in education, summa cum laude, endorsement in diversity and English as a second language; master’s in counseling and secondary curriculum and instruction.

How do you think of BVSD’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what would you like to see moving forward?

Their response was typical; BVSD and schools across our country have been catapulted into uncharted territory. Moving forward through COVID-19, I would like to create think tanks (with input from our taxpayers, local businesses, students, teachers and school district leaders) that lead to difficult conversations, hard work and change. According to U.S. News & World Report, we live in the best city in the nation, and I believe that through collaborative conversations and hard work, our district will accompany this distinction and be named the “best school district in the nation” (both during and post-pandemic).

How can BVSD address achievement gaps for students of color, students from low-income homes and students who are English-language learners?

I specialize in working with low-income (Title 1), English-language learners. From my experience, I have found that, in order to address the achievement gaps, districts need to allocate additional funding for the at-risk population; reduce class sizes; provide teacher training from qualified, exemplary teacher trainers who will remain on staff to provide ongoing support for teachers and students; engage local businesses and community members and invite them to partner with and support our schools; and provide students and families with emotional support and coping mechanisms to deal with trauma. Our students have walked through an immense amount of emotional trauma in the last 18 months and, as educators, we must first tend to their hearts and emotional states, before we introduce new curriculum. All students should be taught to feel heard, valued, supported and loved, so that they will feel safe to take risks, make mistakes and learn new material.

We also need to offer additional COVID-19 teacher pay for weekly team celebrations, planning and data analysis and provide authentic enrichment resources.

I am the social change agent that you have been searching for! I possess a deep love and passion for working with all children and am fueled by teaching communities to unite and connect by celebrating their commonalities and their differences. I believe that all students should have access to the same opportunities and support and will work day and night to ensure that all BVSD students are in classrooms where they feel safe, loved, heard, challenged and supported.

