Boulder Valley School Board District F: Kitty Sargent

Name: Kitty Sargent
Website URL: N/A
Age: 66
Family: I have two grown daughters who are BVSD graduates.
How long have you lived in Superior? 16 years
Professional background: I have been a teacher and a social worker.
Political/community experience: Four years on the BVSD Board, officer in Boulder County Democratic Party and Colorado Democratic Party, volunteer on various issue campaigns.
Education: B.A. in elementary and special education, University of Arizona, and master’s of social work, University of Denver
Editor’s note: The candidate did not respond with answers to the questions for candidates.