Boulder Valley School Board District F: Kitty Sargent

Name: Kitty Sargent

Website URL: N/A

Age: 66

Family: I have two grown daughters who are BVSD graduates.

How long have you lived in Superior? 16 years

Professional background: I have been a teacher and a social worker.

Political/community experience: Four years on the BVSD Board, officer in Boulder County Democratic Party and Colorado Democratic Party, volunteer on various issue campaigns.

Education: B.A. in elementary and special education, University of Arizona, and master’s of social work, University of Denver

Editor’s note: The candidate did not respond with answers to the questions for candidates.