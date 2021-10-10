GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Valley School Board District F: Kitty…

Local News

Boulder Valley School Board District F: Kitty Sargent

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Boulder Valley School Board District F candidate Kitty Sargent. (Courtesy photo)

Name: Kitty Sargent

Website URL: N/A

Age: 66

Family: I have two grown daughters who are BVSD graduates.

How long have you lived in Superior? 16 years

Professional background: I have been a teacher and a social worker.

Political/community experience: Four years on the BVSD Board, officer in Boulder County Democratic Party and Colorado Democratic Party, volunteer on various  issue campaigns.

Education: B.A. in elementary and special education, University of Arizona, and master’s of social work, University of Denver

Editor’s note: The candidate did not respond with answers to the questions for candidates.

