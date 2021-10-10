CU soccer drops OT heartbreaker to No. 3 UCLA

The University of Colorado soccer team gave No. 3 UCLA all it had on Sunday in Los Angeles, forcing the match to go into double overtime, before falling to the Bruins, 2-1.

UCLA (11-0-2, 3-0-2 Pac-12) got the game’s first goal in the 28th minute and held a 1-0 lead for 73 minutes of play. Shyra James picked up the equalizer in the 74th minute and the Buffs continued to push UCLA to the end of regulation.

Colorado (6-6-1, 1-3-1 Pac-12) totaled four shots in the two overtimes and had chances at the win from Tessa Barton and Hannah Duguid in the first overtime. Jade Babcock-Chi threatened in the second overtime before a bounce inside the box evaded Dani Hansen and led to the UCLA finisher.

“I was really pleased with how we played in the second half,” head coach Danny Sanchez explained in the postgame. “I thought we were pressing higher up the field. We were doing a better job of getting numbers forward. We scored with a great individual effort from Shanade [Hopcroft] to keep the play alive and Shyra [James] tucked in the rebound.

“The first overtime, we got a little unlucky to not get a little more out of it. We had some really legit changes. You keep a team like UCLA around long enough and they’re going to punish you. The goal kind of came from nothing, which is disappointing. Now we turn our focus to Stanford next week.”

The Buffs got outshot 6-0 in the first half but battled back for eight shots after the intermission. Hansen made seven saves on the afternoon, all coming in regulation.

UCLA’s Lauren Brzykcy stopped four shots, making one save in each overtime.

The Buffs will have the week off before welcoming Stanford to Boulder on Sunday, Oct. 17. Kickoff is at noon.