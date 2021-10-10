CU volleyball falls short at USC

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team dropped a close 3-1 (25-19, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23) match Sunday afternoon to Southern Cal in Los Angeles. The Buffs fell to 0-3 on the road in conference play.

No. 24-ranked Colorado (11-4, 2-4 Pac-12) remains winless in the Galen Center despite a huge comeback in the fourth set as the Trojans (7-8, 3-3 Pac-12) had four attackers with double-digit kills.

After a slow start, Maya Tabron turned on the burners for a career-high 18 kills while hitting .213. She finished with a double-double 16 digs to tie Brynna DeLuzio for the most on the team.

Tabron was joined by Jahara Campbell who finished with 13 kills and a .250 hitting percentage while Meegan Hart had 10 kills and hit .400. The Buffs put down 16 kills in the middle with a combined .419 hitting percentage as Alexia Kuehl added six kills.

Jenna Ewert also picked up a double-double with 40 assists and 11 digs. That is her 38th career double-double, moving her to 11th in CU history. Ewert also put down a pair of blocks while Hart finished with a team-best three. Jill Schneggenburger had an off-day hitting but put up 11 digs and was one of four players with an ace.

Colorado finished the match hitting .234 to USC’s .265. The Trojans benefited at the line with 10 service aces and also owned the net with eight blocks compared to just three from CU.

For USC, Candice Denny and Shannon Scully each finished with 15 kills while Denny hit .632. Brooke Botkin had a double-double 11 kills and 12 digs while Emilia Weske had 11 kills as well. Setter Raquel Lazaro had more than five-set errors in the match but finished with 39 assists and 15 digs, while libero Sam Hastings had a match-high 19 digs. Weske finished with five blocks.

The Buffs look to rebound with a final trip to California for the season with matches at Cal Friday at 8 p.m. MT followed by taking on Stanford Sunday at 2 p.m.