Native dancers perform at Dairy Center for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Three Indigenous dance groups shared pieces of their history and culture through their performances over the weekend at Boulder’s Dairy Arts Center.

The dancing was part of the inaugural Indigenous Arts Market organized by the Dairy’s Creative Nations Center, which provides permanent space for Indigenous artists. The marketplace was one of many weekend offerings, both virtual and in person, to celebrate Boulder’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day. More events are planned Monday.

“We want to showcase and tell their histories through dance and art,” said JayCee Beyale of Creative Nations. “I’m excited to see what the future holds. We share this space together and can create positive energy, positive force in our world.”

Most of the events are free and are funded by the city’s Human Relations Commission and Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture.

Monday, Creative Nations is hosting a free online panel at 6 p.m. on Indigenous traditional and contemporary dance, providing a more in-depth look at the meaning of traditional dances and how those concepts are being applied to contemporary dance.

Sunday at the Dairy, two groups performed: The Wind River Dancers from the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming and the Cha’Bii’Tu Apache Crown Dance Group from Arizona. The Cha’Bii’Tu Apache group also performed Saturday, as did the Dine’tah Navajo Dancers.

The Wind River Dancers performed a mix of traditional and more contemporary dances, with coordinator Harvey Spoonhunter sharing information about their meaning and history. The men’s spear dance shows protection, for example, while a victory dance highlights the warriors’ deeds in battle.

Amya Whelan performed a hoop dance, which she said is traditionally performed by men. She used the interlocking hoops, which represent the circle of life with no beginning or end, to evoke the shape of the animals who give their lives to sustain the tribe.

“It’s also a prayer dance,” she said. “While I do this, I will pray. It’s going to make me feel good. I hope it makes you feel good, too.”

Dance, Spoonhunter said, is spiritual, as well as a way to create a healthy body and open the mind.

“We are interconnected,” he said. “We respect creation, and we respect the creator.”

Along with introducing the dancers, he introduced the three-person drum group that travels with them — men who have drummed since they were “knee high to a grasshopper.”

“There is one drum, one heartbeat,” he said. “The drum group is the center.”

Lancione Carroll, CEO of the Cha’Bii’Tu Apache Crown Dance Group, kicked off his group’s performance with a warrior dance. He shared that he spilled yellow pollen in a blessing, while the feathers on his spear represent the earth and sky and the eagle represents “us as free human beings.”

“We dance to keep the warrior tradition alive,” he said.

For more information and a full schedule, visit bouldercolorado.gov/services/indigenous-peoples-day.