Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 11, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one person who died was in their 80s. The victim was vaccinated and was not a resident of a long-term care facility. The second person was vaccinated, in their 60s and not a resident associated of a long-term care facility.

New cases: 209

Total cases: 29,636

Total hospitalizations: 1,040

New hospitalizations: 3

Daily hospitalizations: 51

Daily discharges: 8

Total deaths: 273

New deaths: 2

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 147.0

7-day percent positivity: 4.1%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 84%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Oct. 4, 2021

Boulder: 22%

Longmont: 40%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 21%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 9,695.4

Erie: 7,077.6

Lafayette: 8,188.4

Longmont: 10,438.2

Louisville: 7,396.9

Lyons: 5,569.1

Nederland: 2,467.5

Superior: 5,520.7

Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,395.2

Case data by racial demographic

White Cases: 65.5% Hospitalizations: 57.5% Deaths: 75.5%

Latino Cases: 29.2% Hospitalizations: 35.7% Deaths: 17.4%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.4% Deaths: 1.2%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4.2% Hospitalizations: 5.4% Deaths: 5.9%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 694,349

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,996

Total deaths among cases: 7,767

Total hospitalizations: 39,571

Total tested: 3,782,515

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,813,559

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,503,121

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 66

Total staff quarantines: 0

Total students quarantines: 171

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 3 active cases; 60 students quarantined

Bear Creek: 3 active cases

Birch: 3 active cases

Columbine: 1 active case

Creekside: 1 active case; 19 students quarantined

Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case

Eisenhower: 3 active cases

Fireside: 5 active cases

Foothill: 1 active case

Heatherwood: 1 active case

Horizon PK-8: 1 active case

Kohl: 1 active case

Lafayette: 2 active cases; 23 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 active case

Ryan: 9 active cases; 59 students quarantined

Superior: 1 active case

Whittier: 3 active cases

BVSD middle schools

Casey: 2 active cases

Centennial: 2 active cases

Nevin Platt: 1 active case

Summit: 2 active cases

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case

Broomfield: 5 active cases

Centaurus: 4 active cases

Fairview: 2 active cases; 10 students quarantined

Monarch: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active case

Halcyon School: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 3 active cases

Transportation: 1 active case

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 67

Total active staff cases: 12

Total staff quarantines: 4

Total student quarantines: 332

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 2 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Black Rock: 2 students quarantined

Burlington: 1 student quarantined

Centennial: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 9 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Central: 2 students quarantined

Columbine: 3 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 2 students quarantined

Erie: 1 staff member quarantined

Fall River: 2 active student cases; 17 students quarantined

Grand View: 4 students quarantined

Highlands: 1 student quarantined

Hygiene: 1 student quarantined

Indian Peaks: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined

Legacy: 1 active student case; 7 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 2 active student cases; 14 students quarantined

Lyons: 1 active staff member case; 8 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Mead: 1 active student case; 10 students quarantined

Mountain View: 17 students quarantined

Northridge: 6 students quarantined

Niwot: 3 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 4 active student cases; 34 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 active student case; 10 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 student quarantined

Sanborn: 6 active students cases; 5 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 19 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 4 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 12 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 43 students quarantined

Erie: 1 active student case; 10 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 15 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 2 students quarantined

Mead: 14 students quarantined

Sunset: 4 active student cases

Trail Ridge: 1 active student case

Westview: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 7 active student cases and 1 active staff member; 11 students quarantined

Frederick: 4 active student cases; 11 students quarantined

Longmont: 3 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Mead: 2 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 9 students quarantined

New Meridian: 1 student quarantined

Niwot: 2 active student cases

Silver Creek: 3 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD other departments