Hiker rescued from Second Flatiron

A hiker was rescued Sunday after traversing into an area of technical terrain west of the Second Flatiron in Boulder.

The 35-year-old man was hiking with his dog when he accidentally traveled into terrain outside his ability. The hiker became stuck and called 911 for assistance.

Boulder County Communications Center was notified of the incident at 4:50 p.m.

A ranger from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group attempted to locate the hiker and provide him assistance back to the trailhead. A ranger located the man and assisted him out of the technical terrain. The hiker was uninjured and was able to walk out on his own.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Front Range Rescue Dogs also assisted with the rescue effort.