Hiker rescued near Switzerland Trail

A hiker was rescued Sunday in the area of the Switzerland Trail, just southeast of Bald Mountain on an unnamed Forest Service Road after suffering an injury when she fell.

The 45-year-old woman was hiking downhill when she fell and injured her ankle. The hiker was unable to walk out to the trailhead because of the injury.

Boulder County Communications Center was notified of the incident at 10:05 a.m.

Firefighters from the Sugarloaf Fire Protection District were able to access the patient using a Utility Terrain Vehicle and an electric motorcycle. The firefighters provided medical care and splintered the injured ankle. They were able to walk part of the way down the slope to the UTV but the slope was rocky and unstable. As a result, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group performed a scree evacuation with a litter. The woman was transferred from the litter to the UTV and was driven to a waiting ambulance.

The hiker was evaluated by paramedics from American Medical Response and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the rescue effort.