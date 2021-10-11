September a mixed bag for home prices in NoCo, Boulder Valley

Median home prices were all over the place in September, as some markets in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado hit 2021 highs and others dipped.

Boulder, as has become customary, was the region’s most-expensive residential real estate market as median prices remain above the million-dollar mark, according to data compiled by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, the Loveland-based multiple listing service for the region.

Still, median home prices in Boulder fell for the second consecutive month in September to $1,143,500. That’s down from $1,275,000 in August.

Total homes sold ticked up a bit last month to 70 on flat inventory of 122 active listings.

Homes in Boulder were on the market for an average of 40 days.

Estes Park median prices took a huge jump in September, marking a 2021 high. That figure was $850,000 last month, up from $597,500 in August.

There were 35 homes sold in September on 84 active listings.

Those sales took an average of 54 days to complete.

Median home prices in the Loveland-Berthoud market ticked up slightly in September to $494,000, just shy of the 2021 high of $500,000 in May and July.

There were 206 sales on 244 active listings in September.

Sales took an average of 47 days to complete.

Greeley-Evans saw a 2021 high for median sales price in September at $405,000. That’s up $5,000 from the previous month, which at the time was the highest price for the year.

There were 145 homes sold on 216 active listings in September.

Those sales occurred in an average of 36 days.

Median home prices in Longmont came within shouting distance of a 2021 high in September at $552,500 as prices continue to seesaw from the yearly high of $569,275 in April.

There were 114 active listings last month and sales of 108 homes.

Those sales took an average of 34 days to complete.

After reaching a 2021 high of $555,000 in August, September’s median home prices in Fort Collins dipped to $525,000.

There were 269 homes sold on 363 active listings last month.

Sales happened in an average of 43 days.

