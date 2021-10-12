GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder to host workshops about flood and…

Local News

Boulder to host workshops about flood and stormwater mitigation

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder is hosting six virtual workshops about flood and stormwater mitigation around the major water basins and creeks in Boulder as the city works to update its comprehensive flood and stormwater master plan.

Community members can learn more about the master plan; hear what the city has identified as issues surrounding each basin; and participate in activities about equity in flood and stormwater management and the framework the city will use to prioritize future flood and stormwater projects, according to a city news release.

Each workshop will cover a different area, aside from an Oct. 28 meeting that will be conducted in Spanish. The workshops are scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The dates are:

  • Oct. 20: Fourmile Creek/Wonderland Creek
  • Oct. 21: Goose Creek/Twomile Creek/Elmer’s Creek
  • Oct. 25: Boulder Creek/Boulder Slough/Sunshine Canyon Creek
  • Oct. 28: Spanish-Language Meeting
  • Nov. 1: Skunk Creek/Bluebell Creek/King’s Gulch
  • Nov. 3: South Boulder Creek/Viele Channel/Bear Creek/Dry Creek Ditch No. 2

For more information and links to meetings, visit bit.ly/3FF5GbK.

