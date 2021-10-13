Yoga Pod to open new Longmont location

Yoga Pod Inc. co-founders Nicole and Gerry Wienholt are opening a new Longmont studio at 2201 Ken Pratt Blvd.

The Longmont location is expected to open in early January, and Yoga Pod is holding a series of events offering free classes, special rates, live music and raffles in advance of the grand opening.

“We have dreamt about bringing Yoga Pod to Longmont since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and now is the perfect time to turn our long-held dream into reality,” Nicole Wienholt said in a statement. “Longmont is growing — and so are we. Gerry and I moved to Longmont about a year ago, and we want to show the local community how committed we are to developing an inclusive yoga home in our new town.”

Yoga Pod’s flagship studio is in Boulder at 1890 30th St.

“Nicole and Gerry’s studio in Longmont will be a ‘sister studio’ with Yoga Pod Boulder and is yet another space for practitioners of all levels to gather, grow and thrive. Yoga Pod has earned its glowing reputation over the years for being a hub of inspiring and experienced teachers, dedicated students, and a welcoming and inclusive community,” Yoga Pod instructor Stacie Finucan said in a statement.

