Boulder extends free coronavirus vaccine clinics through October

Boulder on Thursday announced it is extending its free coronavirus vaccine clinics through October.

The city is continuing its partnership with the state to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics through Oct. 31 and may announce future potential dates, according to a news release from Boulder.

Clinics are conducted noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Boulder Public Library Main Branch, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., in the Canyon Theater. Those attending the clinics should enter through the north side of the building, near Canyon Boulevard. Spanish language interpreters will be available at each clinic, the release said.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Free testing will continue to take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week at Gerald Stazio Softball Fields, 2445 Stazio Drive, Boulder.

More information about testing, vaccines and clinics can be found on Boulder County’s website.