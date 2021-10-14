CU Boulder fraternities track record new membership

Fraternities at the University of Colorado Boulder are seeing record numbers of involvement this year, with both the Interfraternity Council on the Hill and CU Interfraternity Council reporting their highest number of members ever.

IFC on the Hill, which represents 21 fraternities and is not affiliated with CU Boulder, had 1,350 students go through rush this year, said IFC Greek Advocate Marc Stine.

The organization added 600 new members, bringing their total membership to 2,250.

University-affiliated fraternities grew their membership to 450, said Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life Director Stephanie Baldwin, up from 150 members in 2019. The College Panhellenic Council, which represents CU Boulder’s sororities, placed 830 members during fall recruitment, down slightly from last year.

The campus does not have final numbers for some associate sororities and the Multicultural Greek Council, which recruits members throughout the fall semester. Twenty-nine chapters are represented across the three university councils.

“We’ve seen that because fraternities and sororities have a built-in network of support systems, retention has been high and people are still interested in the experience,” Baldwin said. “It’s just that they had to evolve and change a little bit to accommodate students who have to work more or engage in academics more.”

Two CU fraternities will charter this year, Baldwin said, which marks the end of the probationary period for new chapters.

IFC on the Hill also reached an agreement with CU Boulder to start having events on campus again this year, Stine said. The organization was banned from having events on campus in 2019 after fights broke out and members used racist slurs at a fraternity-hosted football tournament.

The restrictions on using campus space were temporary, CU Boulder spokesperson Andrew Sorensen said in a statement.

IFC on the Hill, the CU Boulder SAFE Committee and the Division of Student Affairs reached an agreement in August for the organization to book campus space for limited uses.

“Based on positive, mutual discussions, IFC on the Hill is now able to book campus space primarily for chapter meetings, safety-focused trainings, IFC on the Hill bid day and convocation. We anticipate having future conversations with IFC on the Hill about safely hosting other types of events,” Sorensen said.

IFC on the Hill fraternities have been under scrutiny during the pandemic after several houses hosted parties that violated public health orders on gatherings.

Those events were detrimental to the Greek community, said IFC on the Hill President Michael Durr, and chapters have prioritized educating new and returning members about event safety, mental health, hazing and sexual assault and harassment.

“Our first priority in the beginning of the year was making sure we stopped getting in trouble for COVID stuff. We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Durr said.

Chapters also have increased their focus on mental health, Durr said.

“It’s important that they know they are not alone in their struggles and there is a proper way to handle that — to rely on your brothers and friends, but also the resources available to you,” he said.

Chapters are seeing more mature members coming in, said Chi Psi President Luke Krukowski, including students who took last year off from school because of the pandemic. With so many new members, there’s a sense of being able to rewrite the book on Greek life at CU Boulder, he said.

“It’s our goal as leaders to propel the fraternity and sorority community into the future and to definitely set ourselves ahead with some of the things we’re implementing this year,” he said.

That includes mandatory weekly chapter meetings to communicate IFC expectations and talk about issues such as mental health, Krukowski said.

“Guys are really putting their best foot forward, and I’ve heard that same sentiment around the Hill by chapter presidents,” he said.