Shelf Life: Boulder County author talks, book signings and virtual events

In-person events

Ana Crespo and Dow Phumiruk will discuss “Hello, Tree” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wandering Jellyfish Bookshop; bookshop.org/shop/twjbookshop.

The Longmont Book Club will discuss “The Silence of the Girls,” by Pat Barker at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Barbed Wire Books; meetup.com/thelongmontbookclub.

Rachel Lev will discuss “Itchy’s Thought” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Trident Cafe; tridentcafe.com.

Lyons Regional Library will host an elementary-age book discussion about “Stamped from the Beginning,” by Ibram X. Kendi at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 451 4th Ave., Lyons; lyons.colibraries.org

Jackson Crawford will speak about “Two Sagas of Mythical Heroes” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Jenny Shank will speak about “Mixed Company” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Julie Hedlund and Michael Slack will speak about “Over, Bear! Under, Where?” at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at Wandering Jellyfish Bookshop; bookshop.org/shop/twjbookshop.

Fleur Bradley and Xavier Bonet will speak about “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Wandering Jellyfish Bookshop; bookshop.org/shop/twjbookshop.

O. E. Tearmann will speak about “Aces High, Jokers Wild,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Lyons Regional Library will host a middle school-/high school-age book discussion about “Stamped from the Beginning,” by Ibram X. Kendi at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at 451 4th Ave., Lyons; lyons.colibraries.org

Marc and Julie Bennett will speak about “RV Hacks: 400+ Ways to Make Life on the Road Easier, Safer, and More Fun!” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27th at 6:30 p.m. at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

From Our Shelves, Boulder Book Store’s fiction book club, will be meeting to discuss “Deacon King Kong,” by James McBride at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in the store’s Upper North Room.

Hermione Hoby will discuss her book “Virtue” with Boulder Book Store’s Arsen Kashkashian and KGNU’s Maeve Conran on the air at KGNU at 9 a.m. Oct. 28; boulderbookstore.net.

Kaz Windness will speak about “If Ur Stabby” at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wandering Jellyfish Bookshop; bookshop.org/shop/twjbookshop.

Seth Levine and Elizabeth MacBride will speak about “The New Builders: Face to Face with the True Future of Business,” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

First Thursdays Book Group will discuss “No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History,” by Gail Collins at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Longmont Public Library; bit.ly/BookGrps.

Dan Egan will speak about “Thirty Years in a White Haze,” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

The Longmont Book Club will discuss “The Color Purple,” by Alice Walker at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at Barbed Wire Books; meetup.com/thelongmontbookclub.

Rick McIntyre will speak about “The Redemption of Wolf 302,” at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Boulder Book Store; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Second Mondays Book Group will discuss “Homegoing: A Novel,” by Yaa Gyasi at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Longmont Public Library; bit.ly/BookGrps.

Haven Iverson will speak about “Slow Down, Tumbleweed!” in a free kids event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Boulder Book Store; Advance registration is required; boulderbookstore.net.

From Our Shelves, Boulder Book Store’s fiction book club, will be meeting to discuss “Transcendent Kingdom,” by Yaa Gyasi at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in the store’s Upper North Room.

Virtual events

Elan Abrell will speak about “Saving Animals: Practices of Care and Rescue in the US Animal Sanctuary Movement,” as part of Erie’s Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary book series, at 1 p.m. Saturday in a virtual event; bit.ly/elanabrell

Sandor Katz will speak about “Sandor Katz’s Fermentation Journeys: Recipes, Techniques, and Traditions from Around the World,” at 5 p.m. Monday via Zoom; $5; boulderbookstore.net

Morris Pearl and Erica Payne will speak about “Tax the Rich!: How Lies, Loopholes, and Lobbyists Make the Rich Even Richer,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom; $5; boulderbookstore.net

Matt Hart will speak about “Win at All Costs: Inside Nike Running and Its Culture of Deception,” at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 via Zoom; $5; boulderbookstore.net

The World’s Best Books Bookclub, a Boulder Book Store classics book club, will be discussing “A Room with a View,” by E.L. Forster at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 via Zoom; boulderbookstore.net.

T. A. Barron will speak about “Giant: The Unlikely Origins of Shim” in a free kids event at 5 p.m. Nov. 1 via Zoom. Advance registration is required; boulderbookstore.net.

Editors Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson of the book “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis,” will conclude the One Book, One Boulder series with a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. Nov. 4; boulderlibrary.org/one-book

The Living Poets Society will discuss “Father’s Day,” by Matthew Zapruder at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 via Zoom; boulderbookstore.net.

Stephanie Guyer-Stevens and Françoise Pommaret will speak about “Divine Messengers,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom; $5; boulderbookstore.net.

Longmont librarians will discuss “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know,” by Adam Grant, on the Book Chatter Podcast on Nov. 12; via podcast apps.

The World’s Best Books Bookclub, a Boulder Book Store classics book club, will discuss “Love in the Time of Cholera,” by Gabriel García Márquez at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom; boulderbookstore.net.

Local book stores

Barbed Wire Books, 504 Main St., Longmont, 303-827-3620, barbedwirebooks.org, new and used titles

Barnes and Noble, 2999 Pearl St., Boulder, barnesandnoble.com, new titles

Beat Book Shop, 1200 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-444-7111, beatbookshop. com, used and antique titles

The Bookworm, 3175 28th St., Boulder, 303-449-3765, boulderbookworm.com, used titles

Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-447-2074, boulderbookstore.net, new titles

Inkberry Books, 7960 Niwot Road, Suite B-3, Niwot, 720-412-1548, inkberrybooks.com; new and used titles

Juniper Books, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Boulder, 303-946-1494; juniperbooks.com; new titles, hand-assembled

Lighthouse Bookstore, 1201 Pearl St. Mall, Boulder, 303-939-8355, lighthousebookstoreofboulder.com; metaphysical titles

The Read Queen Bookstore and Cafe, 129 N. Harrison Ave., Lafayette, 303-974-5978, thereadqueen.com, new and used titles

Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder, 303-4433133, tridentcafe.com, new and used titles

The Wandering Jellyfish, 198 2nd Ave., Niwot, bookshop.org/shop/ twjbookshop, young adult and children’s new titles

Interested local authors can submit new books to the Author Spotlight at bit.ly/BoulderCountyAuthors. Book stores can submit book events to features@prairiemountainmedia with “book event” in the subject line.