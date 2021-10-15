GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Another defendant in University Hill riot takes…

Latest Headlines

Another defendant in University Hill riot takes plea deal

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Boland Dodge (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

Another defendant in the University Hill riot resolved his case with a misdemeanor plea deal.

Boland Dodge, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to engaging in a riot, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a one-year deferred sentence and 90 hours of community service, according to court records.

If Dodge can complete the terms of the deferred judgement and not pick up any new charges, he will be able to withdraw the guilty plea at the end of his sentence.

If he fails to complete the deferred sentence, the conviction would automatically be entered and he would be subject to sentencing.

An estimated 500 to 800 college-age people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

According to an affidavit, Dodge was identified through video as one of the people riding a fire truck, which was damaged.

When confronted by police, Dodge admitted he was the one riding on the firetruck, but said he only did it because he was intoxicated.

As of September, CU Boulder reported 94 probations and 5 suspensions tied to the riot.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Contemporary Apartments For Rent In Longmont

    Is it time for a new address? Take a look at The Shores at McIntosh Lake, a gated community of...
  2. Massage Treats Stress And Anxiety

    Ask just about anyone, and they’ll admit that life can be stressful. But what can we do about it? Professional...
  3. Adult Day Program And Respite Services

    AltaVita Memory Care provides a safe and secure community for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The caring staff takes personal...
  4. Lift Up Your Spirit With Music

    Lift up your spirit with music! It brings joy to your heart and heals your soul. Even though we can’t...
  5. Best Dog Grooming In Longmont

    A clean hound is a Happy Hound! Bring your pup to Happy Hounds for the best dog grooming in Longmont....