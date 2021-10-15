Diagonal corridor study suggests ways to improve ridership

A study identifying barriers to mass transit between Longmont and Boulder along the Colo. 119 corridor, also known as the Diagonal Highway, has determined a few potential solutions to the first- and last-mile problems encountered by those who would otherwise use services already available.

Commuting Solutions, in conjunction with Boulder County and the cities of Longmont and Boulder, has released its First and Final Mile Study, which looked at reasons why some choose not to use the bus rapid transit system that runs along the Diagonal. Commuting Solutions is a Louisville-based nonprofit organization that advocates for transit solutions that assist commuters and also reduce emissions from automobiles.

The study determined that there are 45,000 vehicles that travel along the Diagonal corridor daily, with a 25% increase forecast by 2040. It also determined that 1,500 transit riders use the corridor daily, with a 33% increase projected.

Among the reasons for limited use of transit services are an inability to easily get to bus terminals along the route either because of limited means to access the route or lack of knowledge of its route.

The study recommended:

Better wayfinding signage.

Additional transit stations.

Regional bikeshare opportunities.

Shuttles to the route.

Secure bike parking.

Shared parking with businesses along the route.

The study said that two businesses in the Gunbarrel neighborhood of Boulder have agreed to consider leasing unused parking spaces so commuters would have a nearby place to park if they use the route.

It also proposed microtransit services in Gunbarrel, pending further study and a budget of $250,000 to $320,000.

Audrey DeBarros, executive director of Commuter Solutions, did not respond to a request for a return phone call. But the study report indicated that next steps could include working with partner agencies to place last mile solutions into transportation plans and budgets.

