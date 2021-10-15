Longmont man fails to appear for sentencing in Boulder child sex assault case

A warrant was issued for a Longmont man who failed to appear for sentencing in a child sex assault case.

Jason Alan Elvey, 44, pleaded guilty in August to sexual exploitation of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

Attorneys agreed as part of the plea deal that any prison sentence would be capped at six years.

But Elvey did not appear for his scheduled sentencing Friday. His attorney April Coleman said Elvey had told her he was trying to check in to a treatment facility, and asked Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill to not issue any warrant.

But Boulder Deputy District Attorney Michael Petrash asked for a warrant, noting Elvey had not gotten permission to skip Friday’s hearing and had several problems with pre-trial supervision.

Mulvahill also noted the risk factor for Elvey determined during a pre-sentence investigation concerned him, and issued a failure to appear warrant for Elvey with an $80,000 and $40,000 bond on his two cases.

According to an arrest report, police noticed a “suspicious vehicle” near Folsom Drive and Valmont Road on 11:33 p.m. April 29, 2020. Officers saw the vehicle fail to properly stop at a red light, and pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of a Best Western Inn, 770 28th St.

The officers found Elvey in the driver’s seat and a 16-year-old girl in the passenger’s seat. The girl told police Elvey was a friend and was just dropping her off at the hotel because she had been in a fight with her mother.

When police called the girl’s mother to verify the story, the mother said the girl had told her she was going out with her boyfriend.

Upon further questioning, the teen then admitted she and Elvey had met up on two previous occasions at the hotel to have sex. She said she met Elvey online and that he rented the room so they could meet in person.

The girl said she initially told Elvey she was 18, but said she told him the first time they met in person that she was 16 and that they had sex after that.

According to the affidavit, Elvey admitted to the sex and that he knew her real age after meeting her.

Police also found a bag containing methamphetamine in Elvey’s wallet.