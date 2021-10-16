Boulder asks elementary students to join naming contest for city’s fleet of 10 snowplows

Elementary school students are invited to help Boulder name its 10 city snowplows for the winter season.

According to a Boulder news release, students in kindergarten through fifth grades can submit their best names through Oct. 29. The names can be submitted at bit.ly/3kaPbLY.

The release said 10 names will be selected as winners. The winners will be notified through their parent or guardian’s contact information by Nov. 12. The students whose snowplow names are chosen will have the opportunity to take a photo with the snowplow they named. And, all students can follow the newly named snowplows on an interactive snowplow map launching later this winter.

For more information, people can contact Rene Lopez, with Boulder Public Works, at 303-413-7149 or lopezr@bouldercolorado.gov. To learn more about snow and ice removal, people can visit bouldercolorado.gov/services/snow-and-ice-removal/.