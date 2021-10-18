GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder outdoor apparel brand to open Pearl…

Business

Boulder outdoor apparel brand to open Pearl Street store

Himali will open a store this week on Pearl Street in Boulder. (Himali / Courtesy photo)
Himali will open a store this week on Pearl Street in Boulder. (Himali / Courtesy photo)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A Boulder-based outdoor apparel brand will open its first brick-and-mortar store after seven years of online sales.

Himali’s store will be on the Pearl Street Mall at 1418 Pearl St.

Himali, trade name for Dynamic Innovations Co., was founded in 2014 by Dave Schaeffer and 13-time Everest summiteer and climbing guide Tendi Sherpa. They originally crossed paths at the base of Aconcagua and formed a lasting relationship. They created the Himali brand of mountaineering gear that was inspired by the Himalaya and designed for expeditions to the world’s highest peaks.

“We’ve been selling direct-to-consumer online for over seven years and could not be more excited to be opening our first ever brick-and-mortar flagship store in our home town of Boulder,” Schaeffer said in a press statement.

The store’s grand opening will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday this week each day.

Himali joins multiple other outdoor brands to set up shop on or near Pearl Street, among them Stio, Backcountry, Montbell, Patagonia, The North Face and PrAna.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Cure For High Construction Costs

    Budget Home Supply is the cure for high construction costs. If you’re building a fence, a deck, a shed or...
  2. Estes Park’s Upscale Resale Boutique

    Between Friends is Estes Park’s upscale resale boutique with quality clothes from the brands you want. Discover Izod, Calvin Klein,...
  3. Hydration Boosts Beauty And Skin Health

    Staying hydrated is a key habit of good health! And Aquafy IV is all about wellness through hydration. Hydration boosts...
  4. Treatment For Headaches And Neck Pain

    You don’t have to live with the pain. The clinicians at Alpine Physical Therapy offer effective treatment for headaches and...
  5. Natural Stone Look On A Budget

    You can refinish your bathroom or kitchen for less than you think! Get the natural stone look on a budget...