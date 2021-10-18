Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Oct. 18, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one of the people who died was in their 80s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were vaccinated. The second person was in their 60s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were not vaccinated.
New cases: 174
Total cases: 30,227
Total hospitalizations: 1,076
New hospitalizations: 2
Daily hospitalizations: 51
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 275
New deaths: 2
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 160.5
7-day percent positivity: 4.4%
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 84%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Oct. 11, 2021
- Boulder: 24%
- Longmont: 41%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 19%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 16%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 9,825.0
- Erie: 7,297.5
- Lafayette: 8,354.8
- Longmont: 10,694.9
- Louisville: 7,574.7
- Lyons: 5,569.1
- Nederland: 2,532.5
- Superior: 5,650.7
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 6,525.7
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 65.7%
- Hospitalizations: 57.6%
- Deaths: 75.6%
- Latino
- Cases: 29.0%
- Hospitalizations: 35.6%
- Deaths: 17.3%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.5%
- Deaths: 1.2%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.1%
- Hospitalizations: 5.4%
- Deaths: 5.9%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 710,142
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,120
- Total deaths among cases: 7,917
- Total hospitalizations: 40,324
- Total tested: 3,828,522
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,834,463
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,526,778
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 27
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 51
BVSD elementary schools
- Columbine: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 1 active case
- Kohl: 1 active case
- Mesa: 1 active case
- Ryan: 3 active cases; 29 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Casey: 1 active case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Broomfield: 1 active case
- Centaurus: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Child Find: 1 active case
- Meadowlark School: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 8 active cases; 22 students quarantined
- Transportation: 2 active cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 92
- Total active staff cases: 19
- Total staff quarantines: 3
- Total student quarantines: 635
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 student quarantined
- Burlington: 3 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 27 students quarantined
- Centennial: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Central: 3 students quarantined
- Columbine: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Fall River: 2 students quarantined
- Grand View: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
- Highlands: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Hygiene: 3 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 10 students quarantined
- Legacy: 3 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Lyons: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
- Northridge: 4 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 13 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 26 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 2 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 4 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 50 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 6 active student cases; 16 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 1 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 4 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 10 active student cases; 267 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
- Erie: 3 active student cases; 22 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 24 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 5 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
- Sunset: 2 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 3 students quarantined
- Westview: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 16 students quarantined
- Frederick: 7 active student cases; 13 students quarantined
- Longmont: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Mead: 4 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
- Niwot: 6 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarnatined
- Silver Creek: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 5 active staff member cases; 2 staff members quarantined
- Main Street School: 1 active student case; 6 students quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 2 active student cases; 14 students quarantined